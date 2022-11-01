Football is at home at Nara-Lopez-Icardi. Wanda, when things went well with Mauro, she became an agent and she gained a place in the decidedly masculine world of prosecutors. Ex-husband Maxi Lopez, after playing for years, bought an English club. And Maurito, despite having complicated his career, proved to be a striker.

With these premises, even the children trying to make their way in football. Valentino, the eldest son of Wanda and Maxi Lopez, did very well in PSG and now a new chapter is opening for him. The announcement came from the Turkish club with a post on social networks: “Valentino Lopez, son of Wanda Nara and Maxi Lopez, has been hired in the under 14 team of Galatasaray”. Wanda immediately congratulated the baby soccer player: “Congratulations Valu”.