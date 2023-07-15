Home » Wanda Nara in hospital after an illness. In Argentina: “Leukemia” – breaking latest news
Sports

Wanda Nara in hospital after an illness. In Argentina: “Leukemia” – breaking latest news

by admin
Wanda Nara in hospital after an illness. In Argentina: “Leukemia” – breaking latest news

by Simon Goliath

According to reports from Argentina, Wanda Nara would have been hospitalized for severe stomach pains which would have been followed by bad blood tests

Wanda Nara was discharged from Sanatorium De Los Arcos, the Buenos Aires hospital where the 36-year-old was hospitalized on Wednesday evening: “She carried out routine checks because she felt ill and wanted to know what she had,” explained Andrés Nara, the father of the woman. Argentine showgirl, wife of former Inter striker Mauro Icardi, now at Galatasaray. To worry Wanda Nara, as revealed by Clarin, had been severe pains in her stomach. From there her blood tests which would have given bad results, so much so that Icardi, always next to her, was described by the Gossipeame account – specializing in entertainment matters – as “very distressed”. According to journalist Jorge Lanata, host of a radio show on Radio Mitre, Wanda Nara may be suffering from leukemia. This was revealed by three different sources close to the woman.

The father’s words also fuel the mystery: «I rushed to the hospital but she was gone. I spoke to the doctors, but they didn’t want to tell me anything. Evidently they wanted to keep something hidden », the thesis of Andrés, who last December had reconciled with his daughter eight years after a fierce quarrel. In the A la tarde program on América TV, the journalist Marcelo Polino argued that “the idea of ​​intervening on the marrow is even being considered”, as revealed by a nurse whose name has however remained unknown. What is certain is that Wanda Nara, for the moment, had to suspend the start of her holiday in Ibiza, where she would have gone with her husband and children. Journalist Laura Ubfal assured that the entrepreneur and host of Master Chef is “in a good mood”.

See also  Paralympics taekwondo, Bossolo fifth: forced to retire due to injury

July 14, 2023 (change July 14, 2023 | 22:55)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Premier League: Record transfer from Rice to Arsenal...

David Beckham: The Driving Force Behind Inter Miami’s...

improve location-based experience –

Djokovic and Alcaraz Set for Epic Showdown in...

Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves...

Sinner, the semifinal with Djokovic at Wimbledon is...

Soccer World Cup: Game abandoned – German opponent...

Maxi fall at the Tour de France: the...

Former International Referee Criticizes Chinese Super League Referees...

Markus Rehm and the long fear for gold

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy