Wanda Nara in hospital after an illness. In Argentina: “Leukemia” – breaking latest news

by Simon Goliath

According to reports from Argentina, Wanda Nara would have been hospitalized for severe stomach pains which would have been followed by bad blood tests

Wanda Nara was discharged from Sanatorium De Los Arcos, the Buenos Aires hospital where the 36-year-old was hospitalized on Wednesday evening: “She carried out routine checks because she felt ill and wanted to know what she had,” explained Andrés Nara, the father of the woman. Argentine showgirl, wife of former Inter striker Mauro Icardi, now at Galatasaray. To worry Wanda Nara, as revealed by Clarin, had been severe pains in her stomach. From there her blood tests which would have given bad results, so much so that Icardi, always next to her, was described by the Gossipeame account – specializing in entertainment matters – as “very distressed”. According to journalist Jorge Lanata, host of a radio show on Radio Mitre, Wanda Nara may be suffering from leukemia. This was revealed by three different sources close to the woman.

The father’s words also fuel the mystery: «I rushed to the hospital but she was gone. I spoke to the doctors, but they didn’t want to tell me anything. Evidently they wanted to keep something hidden », the thesis of Andrés, who last December had reconciled with his daughter eight years after a fierce quarrel. In the A la tarde program on América TV, the journalist Marcelo Polino argued that “the idea of ​​intervening on the marrow is even being considered”, as revealed by a nurse whose name has however remained unknown. What is certain is that Wanda Nara, for the moment, had to suspend the start of her holiday in Ibiza, where she would have gone with her husband and children. Journalist Laura Ubfal assured that the entrepreneur and host of Master Chef is “in a good mood”.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

