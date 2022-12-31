Social question and answer between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, the broken couple who still love each other

Love, a crazy and overwhelming feeling that moves the world and the life of living beings around the globe. If there is a couple that has always shaken the world gossip with likes, hearts and declarations, it is certainly the one between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi.

Their tormented love now seems to have come to an end. Wanda Nara she was seen together with the rapper L-Gante, but in the last few hours he has reiterated that he is single and above all that he is looking for a stallion. “I’m alone and I enjoy it” she told her followers explaining that she wanted “a stallion, a mature and confident person who takes care of me”. After a reconciliation last November, the Nara-Icardi relationship was definitively interrupted and it seems that in the event of a divorce Wanda could obtain up to 100 million in assets and real estate.

icardi’s message — But love is a complicated feeling. So if Wanda Nara is looking for a stud, Mauro Icardi won’t let go and continues to throw signals to his ex-beloved. Wanda invades her social networks with provocative, alluring but also sweet photos like those of the holidays with her children, always receiving many comments. And among these comments too Icardi has decided to leave his. But the attacker didn’t use words, only particularly meaningful emoticons: a heart that burns, that burns with passion with flamesan ardent and passionate love. See also "It's the biggest helmet in the world, an honor for me"

There is still an open door in Mauro’s heart to raise the mother of her two daughters? Icardi is still in love with Wanda? Who knows, especially who knows if those statements by Wanda Nara are not coded messages for the ex, with whom perhaps he will feel privately and not just to talk about her daughters.

Social networks, however, are a public square and as happens with soap operas on TV, not everyone has the same opinion even for virtual ones. Then there are those who criticize Mauro Icardi’s messages, reminding him that it was he who betrayed her and that his comments are decidedly not very credible. What will be the next chapter of this love story? Will Mauro and Wanda get back together or will they find new loves?