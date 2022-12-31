Home Sports Wanda Nara: “With Icardi it’s over for some time, now I want a stallion”
Wanda Nara: “With Icardi it’s over for some time, now I want a stallion”

Wanda Nara: “With Icardi it’s over for some time, now I want a stallion”

The end of the love story with the footballer has been made official

The love story is now over between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi and the model has already made it known that her ex partner must give her 100 million euros. Today is a new chapter in the story with Wanda Nara who in an Instagram story claimed that she no longer has a romantic relationship with Icardi and that she has been single for two months now: “Since October 2022 I have been alone and I enjoy it – explained Nara in response to her followers -. My man? He must be intelligent, passionate about what he does, he must be a stud, a mature and confident person who takes care of me, respects me and surprises me”.

