And Beppe Grillo e Donald Trump from political beginnings, to high tech analysts, TV hosts, even new wave theologians and presumed strategy scholars, many have deluded themselves, in recent years, that they can always govern the turbulent currents of social media in their favor and to the detriment of their opponents. The error, a mixture of ignorance and albagia, overwhelms last Andrew Tate36 years old, former Anglo-American kickboxer, a sort of global Third White Brother who, like the killers of the poor Willy Monteiro, believes shaved abs in filtered pixelated photos justify violence, hate, misogyny. Sure that “women should stay at home… I’m sexist… better sex with girls, they have few lovers… a woman must belong to a man… no driving license for women”, Tate lives in Romania, perhaps to escape rape accusations to London, «The victims of sexual violence? They are accomplices», secure mail.



Banned from Twitter, Facebook, TikTok for glorifying crime, Tate is readmitted by Elon Musk, new patron of the social platform Twitter, who preaches “absolute freedom of speech” online, except to silence his critics. Now Tate clashes with Greta Thunbergecological militant, showing off roaring custom-built cars and inviting the Romanian police, who had been searching for him for some time, to pollute relentlessly, with unexpected results, arrests him, it seems, for trafficking in human beings, exploitation of prostitution, rape.

The saga of the end of 2022 should warn know-it-all social media managers: the network has no favorite children, yesterday’s prophet lands in a cloud of ash tomorrow, gives fame and profits to the influencer, but then humiliates him in a chorus of dissents, do you remember the ephemeral triumphs of the Northern League Beast? The new Republican US deputy Santos sees campaign boasts, college degrees, job on Wall Street, 9/11 victim mom, fervent Catholic or, in other posts, Jewish faith, exposed as grotesque lies, and debuts in January in the House on trial.

Musk is wrong, online rules are not oppressive censorship, but only a guarantee of tolerance and dialogue, to prevent future debate from degenerating into merciless and rational kickboxing. And, this time, a yellow card also goes to Greta who, by dismantling Tate’s arrogance, however, teases him as a “little prick”, a fall in style that is rightly contested and which should have been avoided. Philosophical-digital maxim of New Year’s Eve 2023: Who injures on the web, perishes on the web.

