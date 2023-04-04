Original title: Wang Chuqin rose to second, Guoping took the top five in women’s singles | The world rankings were reshuffled

4 On April 4, the ITTF announced the world rankings for the 14th week of 2023.Due to the expiration of points for events such as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the world rankings have changed a lot this week.

In men’s singles, Fan Zhendong still leads with an absolute advantage of more than 8,000 points; after the Tokyo Olympics men’s singles championship points were emptied, Ma Long’s ranking came to No. 4; Wang Chuqin and Zhang Benzhihe rose one place to No. 1 2 also became a new high for Wang Chuqin’s singles ranking. As for other Chinese players, Liang Jingkun remained at No. 7, Lin Gaoyuan rose three places to No. 9, and Lin Shidong rose four places to No. 15, setting a new high for his ranking. In addition, the rankings of young players such as Xiang Peng, Yuan Licen, Liang Yanzhu, Xu Yingbin have all improved.

In terms of women's singles, Sun Yingsha continued to firmly sit at the top of the rankings; also affected by the clearing of Tokyo Olympic points, Chen Meng's ranking also dropped to fourth; Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi rose one place respectively, ranking second and second. 3rd; Qian Tianyi, who has performed well in the field recently, has risen two places, surpassing Japanese players Mima Ito and Kina Hayata, so that the Chinese players have swept the top 5 in the women's singles ranking; Chen Xingtong and Zhang Rui have also slightly improved their rankings , ranked 7th and 8th respectively; Fan Siqi, Kuaiman and He Zhuojia all improved their rankings. In addition, the Japanese teenager Harimoto Miwa, who won the women's singles championship at the Antalya station of the WTT branch match, rose 10 places to rank 27th, setting a new career high.

The world ranking is made up of the sum of the player's eight highest points achieved in the past 12 months. In order to reduce the impact of the new crown epidemic on the world rankings, the ITTF has previously launched a series of measures and extended the validity period of points for the 2021 and 2022 adult competitions. With the increase of events in 2023, the world ranking points for 2021 and the first half of 2022 will expire in batches from January to July 2023.

