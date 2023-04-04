Here are some healthy habits that will help keep your kidneys healthy and strong so you can enjoy iron health.

The kidneys are two organs which as far as humans are concerned are positioned in the abdominal cavity. Each kidney has one variable length ranging from 10.5 cm to 12 cm and weighing approximately 160 grams, the shape is quite particular as it resembles an elongated bean and is dark red in colour.

These two small organs perform a very important function for our body as they filter the blood and eliminate all waste parts through urine. Living without kidneys is possible but several times a week you have to undergo one dialysiswhich cleanses the blood and removes urine from the body.

Here’s how to keep your kidneys healthy and strong at all times

Having healthy kidneys will help us live better, on the MultiMedica Group website, il Dr. BertoliDirector of Nephrology and Dialysis, MultiMedica Group, provides some tips on how to keep these organs healthy over time.

Carry out regular physical activity it is quite important for the health of our kidneys, as it also helps regulate blood pressure, mood, regulate stress, keep weight under control. Another factor that should not be underestimated is the diabetesmany people who have kidney problems suffer from it, so it is a must to check blood sugar.

You also need to check the blood pressurea normal standard is 130/80 mmHg, if it increases it is necessary to consult a doctor to keep it under control as it can be the cause of harmful cardiovascular diseases.

Healthy eating it is necessary and reduce salt an obligation, a complete diet, consisting of 5 meals (breakfast – snack – lunch – snack – dinner) with a good supply of fibres, carbohydrates, proteins, will help you live better. Don’t forget that fruit and vegetables are also essential, consume the ones in season.

Il smoke it should be off limits, as it also damages your lungs and fatigues you. Drink regularly at least 1.5 liters of water a day to help the kidneys expel waste from your body effortlessly.