(ANSA) – breaking latest news, 04 APR – Weak snow phenomena along the Abruzzo Apennines, with minimum temperatures below zero those recorded today by the stations that make up the monitoring network of the ‘Caput Frigoris’ meteorological association (also equipped with webcams that have immortalized the recent snowfalls. At Campo Imperatore (on the Gran Sasso, ‘Giardino alpino’ weather station at an altitude of 2,132 metres) a minimum of -11.2° C; at the Franchetti Hut (2,433 meters on the Gran Sasso in the territory of Pietracamela, province of Teramo) – 9.9° C; at the Capanna Di Sevice Refuge (on Monte Velino at an altitude of 2119) -7.9° C; on the Maiella, in Majelletta Blockhaus – 7.6° C (Pretoro area, station at an altitude of 2003, data collected in collaboration with Chieti Meteo ); on Monte Genzana (at 1,980 meters above sea level) – 7.3° C; in Campo Felice (at 1,538 meters) – 4.3° C; at the Montecristo Hut, 1,475 meters above sea level on the Gran Sasso, – 4.3° C; at Passo Godi (1,560 meters above sea level in the Scanno area) -4.1° C; in Rocca Calascio (station at 1,450 meters above sea level) -3.9° C. (ANSA).

