Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha Win Mixed Doubles Championship in Zagreb Table Tennis Challenge

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha emerged victorious in the mixed doubles final at the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Zagreb Station Challenge on July 1. The dynamic duo defeated their fellow teammates Lin Shidong and Quaiman with a score of 3:1, clinching the championship title.

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, who hold the top ranking in the world for mixed doubles, displayed their dominance throughout the match. They secured their lead by winning the first two games with scores of 11:6 and 11:3, respectively. In the fourth game, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha sealed the victory by triumphing with a score of 11:5.

On the same day, the men’s singles semi-final took place, featuring four Chinese players. Fan Zhendong claimed a 3:1 victory against Lin Shidong, while Lin Gaoyuan defeated Xiang Peng with a clean sweep of 3:0. This sets up a highly anticipated showdown between Fan Zhendong and Lin Gaoyuan for the men’s singles championship.

In the men’s doubles semi-finals, Yuan Licen and Lin Shidong, as well as Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan, emerged victorious against their respective opponents. With their wins, the Chinese team has secured a place in the final and has already claimed three out of the five championships in the Zagreb Challenge.

Moving on to the women’s singles semi-final, Sun Yingsha easily defeated Hina Hayata with a 3:0 scoreline. However, Kuaiman faced a tough challenge and was ultimately defeated by Miu Hirano with a score of 1:3. This sets up an intriguing clash between Sun Yingsha and Miu Hirano for the women’s singles championship. It is worth noting that Miu Hirano defeated both Chinese players Liu Weishan and Kuaiman in the quarter-finals and semi-finals to secure her spot in the finals.

In the women’s doubles semi-final, Liu Weishan and Qian Tianyi emerged victorious, as did South Korea’s Shin Yubin and Tian Zhixi. The two pairs will face off in the final to determine the champions.

On July 2, the final matches for men’s and women’s singles and men’s and women’s doubles will take place, determining the ultimate champions of the Zagreb Challenge.

