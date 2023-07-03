Jixi City’s Industrial Growth Rate Surpasses Provincial and National Averages

Jixi City, known for its industrial prowess, continues to set new records as it achieves remarkable growth in its industries. According to a report from the Jixi Industry and Information Technology Bureau, the added value of industries above designated size in the city has increased by 19.2% year-on-year from January to April. This growth rate is not only higher than the average growth rate of the entire province but also surpasses the national average growth rate by 15.6 percentage points. In fact, Jixi City has ranked first in the province for three consecutive months in terms of industrial growth.

One of the key factors contributing to this impressive growth is the “knocking action” implemented by Baolian enterprises. Jixi City has tirelessly promoted the full coverage of this initiative, which aims to provide precise services to businesses and help them overcome challenges. By focusing on the concept of “the contract is for the enterprise, and the connection is for the development,” Jixi City has successfully supported companies and tapped into their potential to increase efficiency and stimulate the steady growth of the industrial economy.

The city has also taken proactive measures to address difficult issues faced by joint venture enterprises. The establishment of a new mechanism for joint ventures, as well as the formulation of implementation rules, has ensured the effective handling of problems. Additionally, the evaluation methods of Baolian have been revamped to include indicators such as industrial growth rate and fixed asset investment growth rate. This holistic approach guarantees the success of Baolian’s work.

Furthermore, Jixi City has prioritized the development of new industries in emerging sectors. Leaders at all levels of Baolian have actively broadened their service thinking, offering full-cycle tracking services and investing in industries like graphite, food, and medicine. As a result, the city has seen the emergence of 132 enterprises in these sectors, accounting for 54.3% of the total number of emerging industries. The added value of the four leading industries has also experienced a significant growth rate of 21.8%.

To stimulate the vitality of businesses, Jixi City has placed a special focus on the private economy. Private enterprises that have made outstanding contributions are rewarded, and private entrepreneurs have a dedicated symposium where their problems and demands are personally addressed. Moreover, key support is provided to temporary enterprises, those facing production reduction or discontinuation, as well as innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. The establishment of a key support enterprise database and tailored policies ensures that 318 industrial enterprises receive precise assistance. Additionally, efforts have been made to alleviate the financing pressure on enterprises, resulting in significant transactions and contracts signed between banks and enterprises.

Recognizing the importance of policy dividends, Jixi City seizes opportunities by supporting enterprises to maximize their growth potential. The city effectively uses national and provincial policies to benefit enterprises and refines its own supporting policies. The implementation of various policies has led to the review and recommendation of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises and “specialized, special and new” enterprises to national ministries and commissions. Furthermore, rewards and subsidies have been granted to encourage enterprises to expand and increase production.

The success of these initiatives can be attributed to the dedicated and thoughtful service provided by the leaders of Baolian at all levels. Jixi City is known for creating an optimal business environment by promptly responding to calls and ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for companies. Looking ahead, Jixi City plans to continue strengthening its government-enterprise cooperation through the contract union, providing a boost to economic development and injecting new momentum for high-quality growth.

Image source: Jixi Bureau of Industry and Information Technology.