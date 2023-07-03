Global Development Initiative Progress Report Highlights Achievements in Building International Consensus and Advancing Sustainable Development Goals

Global Development Initiative Shows Positive Progress in First Progress Report

Beijing, China – On the first anniversary of the Global Development High-Level Dialogue, the Progress Report on the Implementation of the Global Development Initiative was officially released, highlighting the positive progress and early achievements of the initiative. The report emphasizes the extensive response from the international community and the important role of the initiative in building consensus on development and accelerating the realization of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Since its introduction in September 2021, the global development initiative has garnered support from more than 100 countries and international organizations, with nearly 70 countries joining the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative” established at the United Nations. The initiative has made significant advancements in various key areas, with over half of the practical measures included in the “Outcome List of the Global Development High-Level Dialogue” already implemented or yielding early results.

Notable achievements include the implementation of more than 10 practical cooperation projects from the first batch of 50 projects in the Global Development Initiative Project Bank. Currently, the total number of practical cooperation projects in the project library has exceeded 100, benefiting nearly 40 developing countries. Additionally, the Chinese government has approved and arranged 1,000 human resources development cooperation projects, providing 20,000 training places to all the countries in the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative.”

International public opinion has lauded the initiative for its comprehensive coverage of the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals and its ability to mobilize resources for development. The initiative has been commended for addressing the global development deficit and helping countries leverage their advantages to implement the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Foreign ministers and representatives from various countries and international organizations expressed their support for the initiative, with expectations of further practical cooperation under its framework.

As the world faces challenges such as economic recovery, geopolitical conflicts, and food crises, the global development initiative has emerged as a beacon for global development. Participants at the report conference believe that the initiative will play a crucial role in accelerating the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The upcoming Global Shared Development Action Forum, with its theme of “China‘s Initiatives and Global Actions,” is seen as a clear signal of China‘s commitment to collaborate with the international community in achieving development goals and ensuring that no country or person is left behind.

The global development initiative has effectively improved the well-being of people in developing countries, particularly the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative.” Developing nations have praised the initiative for its focus on cooperation, innovation, and tolerance, as it addresses their fundamental needs. By joining forces with other countries and multilateral institutions, China‘s initiative is making a significant impact on education and poverty reduction efforts in developing countries.

The release of the Progress Report on the Implementation of the Global Development Initiative marks a significant milestone for the initiative’s progress. As it continues to garner support and achieve tangible results, the initiative holds great promise in accelerating the realization of sustainable development goals and promoting global development for the benefit of all.

