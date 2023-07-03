Home » F1 | Sting track limits: 10 seconds to Sainz, Hamilton, Gasly and Albon. 30 at Ocon
F1 | Sting track limits: 10 seconds to Sainz, Hamilton, Gasly and Albon. 30 at Ocon

The race direction announced all the penalties given after Austrian Grand Prix following the Aston Martin complaint. The ranking will undergo an important change, given that riders like Sainz, Hamilton, Gasly e Albon they were given ten seconds to add to the final standings. Well thirty for Esteban Ocon, While deVries 15, Sargeant still 10 e Tsunoda 5. Below is the sentence of the FIA with a lot of photos attached to understand, pending the final classification, how we reasoned in the direction of the race to manage this terrifying situation of track limits.

FIA JUDGMENT

Sanctions are applied as follows: for four infractions, a five-second penalty; for five infractions, ten seconds. Then a reset was allowed for the excessive number of violations of the track limits, and then the count starts again. After four more infractions, a five-second penalty will be applied, ten seconds after five infractions. The stewards warmly recommend finding a solution to the track limits situation on this circuit.

FINAL RANKING

