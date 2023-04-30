Wang Gangping of the Highest Altitude Wheel Tournament National Chess King Tournament Sichuan Qualifier Asbestos Successfully Held_Awards_Competition_Sports

Chen Daqing (right), vice chairman of the Chinese Chess Association and chairman of the Sichuan Provincial Chess Association, and Xu Guanglin (left), member of the Standing Committee of the Shimian County Party Committee and head of the Organization Department, presented awards to the champions
News from this website (Reporter Chen Tao from the Financial Media Alliance) The 8th National Chess Amateur Chess Championship Sichuan Division Asbestos Qualifier and “Wang Gangping Cup” Chess Grandmaster Challenge, April 29, 122 players played 11 rounds in 3 days After fierce competition, the seats were finally arranged. Zeng Jun from Dazhou stood out from the many master players, and finally won the championship with a record of 8 wins, 2 losses and 1 loss. He won a huge prize of 10,000 yuan and was awarded the title of “Chess King” by the Chinese Chess Association.
Zhou Jun (left), deputy director of Ya’an Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, presented awards to the runner-up and the third runner-up
Xue Zhong (left), deputy secretary-general of the World Chess Federation, presents awards to players who have won 4 to 6 places
Li Aidong (left), a national chess master and the head coach of the Sichuan Men’s Xiangqi Team, presents awards to players who have placed 7th to 8th
Shi Anqing (left), vice chairman of Chongqing Chess Association, presented awards to the 9-12 chess players
Tang Haihui (left), deputy director of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Shimian County, presented awards to the 13-16 chess players
Chen Xu, Executive Deputy Secretary-General of Sichuan Chess Association presided over the closing and award ceremony
Dong Tingjin from Chengdu and Hu Binghua from Lushan from Ya’an were awarded the Spiritual Civilization Award; Yang Houjun from Ya’an Shimian and Du Han from Hanyuan won the Sportsmanship Award.
The event attracted many chess players from inside and outside the province to participate, including many national amateur champions and many provincial and municipal masters. It is not easy to win the championship.
Ya’an Shimian has the reputation of “Gongga Gateway of Yaxi Pearl”. The successful holding of the event will boost the construction of Dagongga, an important destination for world mountain tourism;
It further demonstrates the characteristics of asbestos cultural tourism of “going up the mountain to see Gongga, going down the mountain to soak in hot springs, being baptized along the way, and going to the city to eat barbecue”, and enrich the “sports + tourism” cultural experience of tourists during the May Day holiday.
It is particularly worth mentioning that April 28 coincided with the reopening of Wanggangping Scenic Area. On the same day, at the Wanggangping Scenic Area at an altitude of 2,100 meters, surrounded by clouds and mists, two chess grandmasters, Zheng Weitong and Liu Dahua, accepted the wheel challenge of 120 participating chess players.
Online platforms such as Douyin, Kuaishou and Video account broadcast the whole process of the two major events of the game and the challenge, so that the majority of chess lovers can break through time and space, watch the wonderful game personally, and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the scenic spot.
This competition is sponsored by Sichuan Provincial Chess Association, Ya’an City Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Shimian County People’s Government, Shimian County Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Wanggangping Scenic Area, Ya’an City Sports Development Center, Ya’an City Chess Sports Association , Shimian County Chess Association co-organized. (Text/Zhou Jun Chen Xu)
