Wang Gangping of the Highest Altitude Wheel Tournament National Chess King Tournament Sichuan Qualifier Asbestos Successfully Held_Awards_Competition_Sports

Original title: Wang Gangping, the highest altitude wheel competition, is brilliant

Chen Daqing (right), vice chairman of the Chinese Chess Association and chairman of the Sichuan Provincial Chess Association, and Xu Guanglin (left), member of the Standing Committee of the Shimian County Party Committee and head of the Organization Department, presented awards to the champions

News from this website (Reporter Chen Tao from the Financial Media Alliance) The 8th National Chess Amateur Chess Championship Sichuan Division Asbestos Qualifier and “Wang Gangping Cup” Chess Grandmaster Challenge, April 29, 122 players played 11 rounds in 3 days After fierce competition, the seats were finally arranged. Zeng Jun from Dazhou stood out from the many master players, and finally won the championship with a record of 8 wins, 2 losses and 1 loss. He won a huge prize of 10,000 yuan and was awarded the title of “Chess King” by the Chinese Chess Association.

Zhou Jun (left), deputy director of Ya’an Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, presented awards to the runner-up and the third runner-up

