Beijing time on March 3rd, the 30th round of the CBA regular season started today. The Beijing Shougang men’s basketball team, which suffered a withdrawal from Xinjiang in the last round, challenged Shandong in an away game today. After four quarters of competition, the Beijing Shougang team played away They beat Shandong 119-83.

After the game, Shandong men’s basketball coach Wang Han bluntly said that the team did not adapt to the high-intensity defense of the Beijing team. The offensive end was relatively impatient, and the choice of opportunities was not very reasonable. “First of all, congratulations to the Beijing team for winning this game. We did not play well in today’s game, especially in terms of offense.” Wang Han said: “For the opponent’s strong physical confrontation defense, including After the pick-and-roll, there were strong delays and pincers, the rotation of the ball on the offensive end and the choice of opportunities were very unreasonable, and the shooting percentage was very low, which gave the opponent an easy counterattack opportunity, and we didn’t even have time to retreat.”

Tao Hanlin, who performed well in the last game against Liaoning, only played 12 minutes today and contributed 2 points and 3 rebounds. After the game, Wang Han said that Tao Hanlin had some physical problems before the game, which disrupted the team's deployment. He also hopes that Tao Hanlin can recover as soon as possible, and also hopes that new foreign players can enter the competition as soon as possible.

