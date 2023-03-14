March 13, Beijing time, the third round of women’s singles at the 2023 WTA1000 Indian Wells Championship. Chinese player Wang Xinyu saved 3 match points in the second set and dragged the game into the final set, but finally lost to No. 16 seed and former French Open women’s singles champion Clay 2-6/7-6(1)/2-6 Gitskova missed the top 16 of the women’s singles, and she will lose to her opponent after the WTA250 Prague station in 2021.

In this event, Wang Xinyu received 65 points and a prize money of US$55,770. She ranked 60th in the instant ranking, breaking through her previous career high ranking of 65th. According to the game plan, Wang Xinyu made some adjustments, and the next stop will be to participate in the WTA1000 Miami station.

Original title: Wang Xinyu lost the match point 1-2 to Krejickova and missed the top 16 of the IW competition

