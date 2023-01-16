Home Sports Wang Xinyu won the 2023 Australian Open for the first time, emphasizing that he must believe that he can do it from the bottom of his heart – yqqlm
Sports

Wang Xinyu won the 2023 Australian Open for the first time, emphasizing that he must believe that he can do it from the bottom of his heart – yqqlm

by admin
Wang Xinyu won the 2023 Australian Open for the first time, emphasizing that he must believe that he can do it from the bottom of his heart – yqqlm

Original title: Wang Xinyu won the 2023 Australian Open for the first time, emphasizing that he must believe that he can do it from the bottom of his heart

Australian Open official website screenshot

On January 16th, Beijing time, Chinese player Wang Xinyu defeated local player Hunter 2-0 (7-6(2)/6-4) in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles, advancing to the main draw of the Australian Open for two consecutive years second round.

“I knew before the game that it was going to be a tough game. We played against each other in Miami last year. She was fast and aggressive. With the support of the home crowd, she will play even more excitedly. “During the rematch, Wang Xinyu said that the first set was very difficult. “I was broken and pulled back. I think the most important thing today is to keep fighting and try hard to beat the opponent. I am very happy that I did it.”

When analyzing the first set in detail, Wang Xinyu emphasized that when he first came up, he adapted to the field on the one hand and the rhythm of the opponent on the other. In addition, he was a little nervous at the beginning, so he was broken first. Afterwards, as the game progressed, she became calmer and prepared to analyze her opponent’s weaknesses. “Afterwards, I gradually played more aggressively and relaxed,” Wang Xinyu said.

Wang Xinyu emphasized that in order to further improve the ranking, the most important thing is to believe that you can do it from the bottom of your heart. “I think as the number of games increases, my experience will also enrich. I can also learn from them when playing against top players.” There are many things. Now I have mastered more weapons, and I have better perfected the technical and tactical routines. But the most important thing is to believe that you can do it from the bottom of your heart. Whether you feel good or bad today, no matter what happens on the court Score, if you are confident, you can win!” Wang Xinyu emphasized after renting.

See also  World Table Tennis Championships Men's Team Knockout: Japan swept Brazil 3-0, Hong Kong, China to advance to play South Korea

(Sohu Sports Guo Jian/Text)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Berrettini-Murray live at the Australian Open –

Milan-Leao: Friday important day for the renewal

Empoli, Zanetti: “We risked drawing a match played...

Sampdoria, Lanna’s anger: “The referees must tell if...

Serie A: Empoli 1-0 Sampdoria, Ebuehi’s goal in...

Australian Open, Berrettini makes his debut against Murray

Palermo-Sampdoria and the ghost of Barbera: it’s Matteo...

Brescia, sacked Aglietti: Clotet returns

Kessie and Brozovic, Depay and Correa: here is...

Neymar in the storm, L’Equipe gives him 3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy