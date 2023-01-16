Original title: Wang Xinyu won the 2023 Australian Open for the first time, emphasizing that he must believe that he can do it from the bottom of his heart

On January 16th, Beijing time, Chinese player Wang Xinyu defeated local player Hunter 2-0 (7-6(2)/6-4) in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles, advancing to the main draw of the Australian Open for two consecutive years second round.

“I knew before the game that it was going to be a tough game. We played against each other in Miami last year. She was fast and aggressive. With the support of the home crowd, she will play even more excitedly. “During the rematch, Wang Xinyu said that the first set was very difficult. “I was broken and pulled back. I think the most important thing today is to keep fighting and try hard to beat the opponent. I am very happy that I did it.”

When analyzing the first set in detail, Wang Xinyu emphasized that when he first came up, he adapted to the field on the one hand and the rhythm of the opponent on the other. In addition, he was a little nervous at the beginning, so he was broken first. Afterwards, as the game progressed, she became calmer and prepared to analyze her opponent’s weaknesses. “Afterwards, I gradually played more aggressively and relaxed,” Wang Xinyu said.

Wang Xinyu emphasized that in order to further improve the ranking, the most important thing is to believe that you can do it from the bottom of your heart. “I think as the number of games increases, my experience will also enrich. I can also learn from them when playing against top players.” There are many things. Now I have mastered more weapons, and I have better perfected the technical and tactical routines. But the most important thing is to believe that you can do it from the bottom of your heart. Whether you feel good or bad today, no matter what happens on the court Score, if you are confident, you can win!” Wang Xinyu emphasized after renting.

