Wang Yilyu quit the national team and issued a letter saying goodbye to the international badminton world, but the story is still wonderful_Hangzhou Net

Wang Yilyu quit the national team and issued a letter saying goodbye to the international badminton world. There will be no more “yellow ducks” but the story is still exciting

“Hello everyone, I am Wang Yilu, a player of the Chinese badminton team. This may be the last time I call myself this. Due to personal injuries, I have been unable to continue daily training for a long time. I am now officially submitting a report of leaving the team to the national team. Thanks to everyone in the national team Leaders, coaches give me help and support my decisions.”

At noon on June 3, Wang Yilyu posted a farewell message on Weibo, announcing his retirement from the national team.

On June 1, Beijing time, the World Badminton Federation announced the news of Wang Yilyu’s retirement from the national team through the official social media, along with world champion Du Yue.

Wang Yilyu said on his personal social media: “It was a very difficult decision for me to say that I would leave. I entered the national team in February 2012. For 11 years, I dedicated the best time of my youth to badminton. At the same time Badminton also gave me too many good memories.”

In Wang Yilyu’s blog post, besides “IELTS” who has fought together for many years and many teammates and coaches, he specifically mentioned Huang Dongping, his good partner for many years, and praised her as “the strongest and most passionate girl I have ever seen.” At the awarding ceremony of the Sudirman Cup that ended not long ago, Huang Dongping deliberately connected with Wang Yilyu. In 2021, Wang Yilyu gave up the opportunity to receive the award at the Su Cup awards to his teammates, but this year he missed the Su Cup due to injury. Therefore, in this way, Huang Dongping allowed Wang Yilyu to finally go on stage to receive the award together, which moved countless fans.

As one of the most powerful badminton players in Zhejiang, Wang Yilu and his national team partner Huang Dongping are called the “Yellow Duck” combination by fans. They are Guoyu’s No. 2 mixed doubles combination for a long time after the Rio Olympic cycle . Although the overall performance of the two partners has been slightly lower than that of the “IELTS” combination Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, in the mixed doubles final of the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, “Yellow Duck” beat “IELTS” 2:1. At the Shaanxi National Games in Beijing, “Yellow Duck” won again, and it was in the limelight for a while. After that, the two also represented Guoyu in various competitions at the end of 2021.

“When they talk about your current poverty, I can only respond indifferently. You just haven’t seen him in his prime, and accompany him to cross the peak of life!” This is Huang Dongping’s top video Weibo on January 22 this year. Bo: In the India Open, she partnered with Wang Yilyu to reach the final, but it was a pity that she was injured and won the silver.

In the past two days, this Weibo video suddenly has a lot of barrage: “After all, I can’t wait for Brother Duck (Wang Yilyu) to return” “The best yellow duck in the world” “It’s an honor to witness, I wish you all the best” This is the fans Our most sincere wishes to Wang Yilyu who left Guoyu.

Looking back on Wang Yilyu’s national team career, he also won two Soviet Cup championships and one Thomas Cup championship. However, injuries are relentless. After entering 2022, Wang Yilyu’s old injury relapsed, and the “Yellow Duck” combination gradually fell into a downturn, rarely performing in the World Badminton Federation’s sub-station events. Afterwards, the “Yellow Duck” was disassembled, Huang Dongping partnered with young player Feng Yanzhe, and Wang Yilu was unable to continue daily training due to injuries for a long time, and gradually faded out of international competitions.

Strength, experience, honor, friendship… Wang Yilyu has harvested all the good things in the national team. Now, it is time to turn around.

Although he has left the national team, Wang Yilyu will not stay away from badminton. He is still a member of the Zhejiang Provincial Badminton Team, and we can still see him in the club and the provincial team in the future.

He also has plans for his future career. In October last year, his badminton hall officially opened, and the two wishes he repeatedly mentioned in previous interviews: spend more time with his family and work hard to promote badminton have also been realized. As he said: “This is the cause I have been striving for. In the future, I will continue to work on the cause of badminton and make my own contribution to the promotion of badminton.”

Not just badminton, Wang Yilyu never forgets to raise the flag for sports through his influence as an Olympic champion in every interview. The Yangtze River Delta Sports Festival, Walking the Grand Canal, Zhejiang Sunshine Sports Games for Youth Students… This year, in various mass sports activities in Zhejiang, you can always see Wang Yilyu’s tall figure and friendly smile. He is fulfilling his promise, Promoting the fitness for all, speaking for hometown and sports.

The story of the “yellow duck” in the international badminton world has come to an end, but we have reason to continue to look forward to a more exciting new story of Wang Yilyu in his hometown.