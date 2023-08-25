Wangchen Technology Reports Over 90% YoY Increase in Net Profit for First Half of the Year

Wangchen Technology, a leading technology company, has reported an impressive rise in net profit during the first half of the year, exceeding 90% year-on-year. The company’s interim results announcement showed a remarkable performance, driven by the success of its core games.

The group’s revenue surged by 20.2% compared to the previous year, reaching 354.4 million yuan. Additionally, its gross profit witnessed a significant increase of approximately 33.8%, amounting to 199.2 million yuan. The net profit and profit attributable to the owners of the company also experienced substantial growth, soaring by around 93.6% and 93.0%, respectively. Net profit reached approximately RMB39.4 million, while profit attributable to owners amounted to about RMB39.3 million.

Wangchen Technology‘s success can be attributed to its official authorization of major international sports leagues, including NBA, NBPA, FIFA Players Union, MLB, and renowned football clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich. The company’s flagship game, “Best Eleven-Champions Club,” continued to receive high praise from players, especially due to the addition of a superstar career mode. The competitive football game “Best Club” also achieved outstanding results. Furthermore, Wangchen Technology successfully launched the online test of “MLB Baseball Master” for North American players in late June.

Throughout the years, the company has invested in and upgraded AI technologies. Its AI engine, developed in-house, as well as the real-time reproduction of the 3D arena (Arena4D), have now taken a leading position in the industry. In the first half of the year, Wangchen Technology allocated approximately 50.3 million yuan for research and development, marking a notable increase of 34.2% compared to the previous year.

Wangchen Technology expressed its satisfaction with the current progress of its game development. The company is actively working on projects, such as the fishing simulation game “Code Name: Fishing Master,” the operation basketball game “Code Name: Operation Basketball,” and the operation rugby game. Looking ahead, Wangchen Technology plans to continue launching high-quality and diverse game products, while exploring development opportunities in the sports game sector.

With its remarkable financial performance and dedication to innovation, Wangchen Technology is poised to cement its position as a leader in the technology and gaming industry.

Source: Gelonghui

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

