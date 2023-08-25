Parallels Desktop 19: Enhanced Features Include macOS Sonoma Integration, New Design, and Touch ID Passwordless Login

Parallels Desktop 19 Introduces Exciting New Features for Mac Users

Parallels, a leading software provider known for its virtual machine platform, has recently released Parallels Desktop 19. This highly anticipated update brings a range of exciting enhancements for Mac users, including macOS Sonoma integration, a new design, and a password-less login feature using Touch ID.

One of the most noticeable changes in Parallels Desktop 19 is the introduction of a new icon. According to the company, the inspiration for the new design comes directly from Apple’s own design philosophy. Notably, the icon features a MacBook pattern at its center, recognizing the fact that Parallels users primarily utilize the software on MacBook devices.

A significant improvement in Parallels Desktop 19 is the addition of password-less login with Touch ID. By taking advantage of the Touch ID feature on Mac, Parallels users can now easily log in to their virtual machines without the need for manual password entry. This new feature simplifies daily login and authentication usage, and Windows passwords are securely stored in the macOS keychain.

Furthermore, Parallels Desktop 19 offers enhanced support for macOS Sonoma 14. In Sonoma 14, all UI window changes are now synchronized with the display, resulting in improved window management. However, this change had previously slowed down animations in Windows applications when running in Fusion View mode. Understanding that many users enjoy running Windows and Mac applications simultaneously, Parallels engineers have redesigned the way Windows applications are used in Fusion Mode to ensure a smooth user experience after upgrading to macOS Sonoma 14.

Another notable feature of Parallels Desktop 19 is its enhanced printing options through the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP). This optimization greatly improves shared printing functionality when running macOS on Apple Silicon Macs, providing a more streamlined and efficient printing experience for users.

Additionally, Parallels Desktop 19 brings increased compatibility for running Windows professional software on Mac. With improved support for OpenGL, the software is now capable of running up to version 4.1. This means that more Windows-specific CAD software, including VariCAD, Deswik.CAD, and Vectorworks Vision 2023, can now be easily utilized on Mac. Users will also be thrilled to know that Parallels Desktop 19 boasts significant performance improvements, enabling the popular geographic information system software AcrGIS Pro to run smoothly on Mac.

As Parallels continues to innovate with each new release, Mac users can look forward to an even more seamless and efficient experience when running Windows applications on their devices. Parallels Desktop 19’s exciting enhancements, including macOS Sonoma integration, a new design, and improved functionality, further solidify its position as the go-to virtual machine software for Mac users everywhere.

