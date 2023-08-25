Controversy Over Gendered Urinals in Turin Gym Sparks Social Debate

Controversy Surrounds Urinals Shaped Like Woman’s Mouth at Turin Gym

Turin, Italy – A gym in Turin has found itself at the center of a social controversy due to the presence of urinals in the shape of a woman’s mouth in its men’s bathrooms. The controversial design has sparked accusations of patriarchy and sexism from internet users.

The Turin singer, Greta Squillace, joined the debate by publicly criticizing the gym. In a comment directed at the company, Squillace wrote, “I would be ashamed if I were you.”

The gym in question is part of a large multinational chain with fitness centers across Europe. According to the company’s response, this particular model of urinal can be found in “7-8 gyms in Italy and several others in various European countries.” Some users believe that the design may have been inspired by the famous Rolling Stones logo, known as the ‘sticky tongue,’ while others attribute it to a well-known Dutch graphic designer.

Despite these explanations, many internet users remain unconvinced and maintain their accusations of patriarchy and sexism. The controversy has sparked a larger conversation about the presence of gender-specific designs in public spaces and the impact they may have on reinforcing stereotypes.

As the debate continues to intensify, it remains to be seen how the company will respond to the allegations and whether any changes will be made to the controversial urinals.

