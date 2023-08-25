Virtus Segafredo Bologna Begins Preparations for the World Championship with Enthusiasm and Warmth

Bologna, Italy – The Virtus Segafredo Bologna basketball team has kicked off their new season with enthusiasm and a strong bond with their fans. Despite missing some key players and coach Sergio Scariolo, who will be participating in the World Championship, the team showcased their skills in front of a packed stadium.

On the first day of training, the team, led by coach Andrea Diana in the absence of Scariolo, focused primarily on physical training to ensure they are in top form for the upcoming season. The team is looking forward to the Super Cup scheduled in Brescia on September 23 and 24, marking the official start of their season.

In the following weeks, Virtus Bologna will engage in a series of training sessions, tournaments, and scrimmages to test their condition and readiness for the season. The team has already begun preparations with the announcement of new subscription campaigns and the termination of the contract with Ismael Bako, who has officially joined Unics Kazan. The team is awaiting official confirmation of Bryant Dunston’s arrival as his replacement.

The return of players such as Marco Belinelli, Daniel Hackett, Awudu Abass, Jordan Mickey, and Stefan Lundberg has been warmly welcomed by fans. However, the new additions to the team, Devontae Cacok and Jaleen Smith, have also caught the attention and excitement of the supporters.

Virtus Bologna’s first official game is scheduled for September 3rd, where they will face Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro in Faenza. The team will then participate in friendly matches, including a closed-door match in Cento on September 6th, and a game against Vanoli Cremona in Parma on September 10th.

Before the highly anticipated Super Cup, Virtus will take part in the “Magenta Cup” in Munich. With matches against Bayern Munich, ALBA Berlin, and Red Star Belgrade, the team will face tough competition, including a semifinal against Bayern Munich on September 16th.

The Virtus Segafredo Bologna team, with their renewed ranks and strong connection with their fans, is determined to make this season a memorable one. They aim to bring home victories and continue to inspire their supporters with their exceptional gameplay.

