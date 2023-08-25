Microsoft Introduces Customization Accessories for Xbox Series X, Allowing Users to Personalize Their Gaming Experience

Microsoft Introduces Customizable Accessories for Xbox Series X

August 25, 2023 – Yang Youzhao, Lianhe News Network

After Sony’s successful launch of game-themed designs for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Microsoft has finally stepped up its game by providing users with customized accessories for the Xbox Series X. These accessories allow users to personalize the appearance of their console.

Unlike Sony’s approach of offering replaceable console covers, Microsoft’s design involves accessories that directly cover the periphery of the Xbox Series X console. This allows the console to instantly transform into a game-themed design or change colors according to personal preferences.

One of the key features emphasized by Microsoft is the use of soft silicone material on the inner side of the accessories. This ensures that the accessories do not scratch the appearance of the host during installation and use. Additionally, Microsoft has thoughtfully included openings in the accessories to accommodate the cooling requirements of the console and enable easy access to function buttons. This ensures that the operation and performance of the host are not affected.

In addition to the upcoming “Starfield” themed accessories set to release on September 6, Microsoft has also launched two camouflage accessories in blue and gray tones, providing users with more choices for customization.

The “Starry Sky” accessories will be available for purchase in the United States, Canada, and European markets on October 18, with a suggested retail price of $49.99. Pre-orders for these accessories are already open on the Microsoft Store. The two camouflage version accessories will launch on November 10th in the US and Canadian markets, while the European market will only have the gray-tone camouflage version available.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Microsoft has offered custom accessories for its game consoles. In the past, when the Xbox 360 was launched, Microsoft introduced replaceable panel accessories, although they did not gain much popularity among players.

