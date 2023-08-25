Controversy Surrounds Flag Policy for North Orange County Community College District

North Orange County Community College District Approves Revised Flag Policy at Regular Meeting

August 22, 2023 – The North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) recently held its regular meeting, during which the board approved a revised flag policy. The policy will allow groups and organizations, such as LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter, and ethnic minorities, to fly their flags on public buildings within the district, with the exception of religious flags.

The motion to revise the policy was filed by Board Chairman Ed Lopez and two trustees. Following the meeting, discussions will be held at Cypress College, Fullerton College, and North Orange Continuing Education Center before the final vote is taken by the District Board.

This revision comes after District 7 Trustee Ryan Bent proposed at the July 25 regular meeting that public buildings should only fly the flag, state flag, prisoner of war flag, and community college flag. However, Bent’s proposal failed. At the recent meeting, he received support from dozens of residents and parents who shared concerns about perceived political bias within the district. However, Bent was the only trustee who candidly expressed his views, while the other six trustees remained silent.

Bent, who holds multiple degrees and has a background working for large corporations, emphasized the importance of creating a neutral environment in schools. He stated that some students and staff felt unwelcome and abandoned due to pervasive political bias. Bent argued that flying flags from certain special interest groups while excluding others sends a message that their status is different. In his opinion, public buildings should be a neutral space that avoids partisanship and political views.

To support his argument, Bent referenced a survey conducted by YouGov, which analyzed public opinion towards various flags. The survey showed that 90% of respondents held a positive or neutral attitude towards the American flag, while flags representing LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter, and transgender pride were also widely accepted. However, flags associated with political divisions, such as those supporting former President Trump or the Confederate states, received mixed responses.

In addition to creating a neutral environment, some board trustees highlighted the potential financial impact of not accommodating transgender students. The district is projected to experience a deficit of $9 million next year, which could rise to $34 million in the coming years. By attracting more students, the district aims to reduce the deficit, as funding in California is allocated based on student enrollment.

Currently, the NOCCCD has more than 56,000 students, with approximately 10% identifying as transgender. Bent stressed that while the campus welcomes individuals from special interest groups, their flags should not be flown alongside the United States flag.

The revised flag policy aims to balance inclusivity and neutrality within the district. However, concerns regarding the potential for increased division and financial costs remain. Further discussions will be held before the policy is officially implemented.

