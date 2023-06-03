Home » War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky: ‘Ready for a counteroffensive, it will be successful’. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky: ‘Ready for a counteroffensive, it will be successful’. LIVE

Russian bombs on Kherson, 5 civilians injured: including 2 children

Five civilians, including two teenagers, were injured during yesterday’s attacks by Russian forces in the Kherson region of Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said, according to national media. Russian troops attacked the region 65 times yesterday, firing a total of 265 shells, Prokudin specified on Telegram: Grad multiple launch missile systems, mortars, artillery, drones and aircraft were used in the attacks. The city of Kherson came under enemy fire five (in total 29 shells were recorded). The Russians have targeted residential areas in all settlements in the region. In the Beryslav district, one clinic, two churches and three administrative buildings were hit. The two teenagers, explained the governor, were injured by the explosion of an unidentified device in the village of Zahorianivka. According to Prokudin, the two boys – aged 13 and 10 – were playing in a park when the explosion occurred. The eldest suffered shrapnel wounds to his limbs, while the younger was wounded in the abdomen. Both were hospitalized.

