“Warm Autumn and Winter Civilization” and “Warmth of Shangyuan Winter” Jiangsu Provincial Shooting and Archery Excellent Sports Team went to Keyuan Community to carry out mass fitness guidance activities_China Jiangsu Net

Jiangsu Province Fangshan Sports Training Base and Keyuan Community Organize Mass Fitness Guidance Activities

On December 28th, Jiangsu Province Fangshan Sports Training Base and the New Era Civilization Practice Station of Keyuan Community in Chunhua Street jointly organized the “Warm Autumn and Winter Civilized Walks” and “The Warmth of Shangyuan Winter” – “Jiangsu Province Shooting and Archery Excellent Sports Team Enters the Community – Mass Fitness Guidance Activities” in order to encourage residents to actively participate in sports and fitness activities.

At the event, Keyuan Community Party Committee Secretary Zhang Min and Beijing Olympic shooting champion Qiu Jian participated in the “Shared Benefit Partner” awarding ceremony. The two parties aim to jointly carry out a series of promotion and introduction of shooting and archery projects, as well as introduction and guidance of fitness training through cooperation, co-construction, and resource sharing. This partnership brings more scientific and high-quality fitness services to community residents.

During the event, the shooting team coach Ding Chao introduced the shooting and archery project to the residents, including rifle shooting, flying saucer shooting, and archery. This was followed by a session led by physical trainer Chen Sheng, who focused on “Fitness Exercise for the Elderly,” providing valuable advice for the elderly regarding exercise goals, precautions, and exercise methods.

The event also featured demonstrations of simple physical exercises using chairs, as well as guidance on warm-up exercises and grip exercises using tennis balls. The goal of the event was to stimulate community residents’ enthusiasm for physical fitness and provide them with valuable knowledge and resources to develop good fitness habits.

In the future, Keyuan Community plans to continue its partnership with Jiangsu Province Fangshan Sports Training Base to bring more sports and fitness activities to residents, further promoting a national fitness atmosphere. The event was a success and helped to create a sense of community and shared fitness goals among participants.

