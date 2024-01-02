Home » Ferrari FXX-K Evo wind tunnel test model will be put on the auction block, with an estimated value of tens of millions – CARTURE
RM Sotheby’s has announced that the wind tunnel test model of the Ferrari FXX-K Evo will go up for auction with an estimated value of tens of millions. This model, which is half the scale of the actual car, was used in the final stage of the development of the FXX-K Evo.

Wind tunnel testing is a crucial process for many new cars, especially super sports cars that need to travel at high speeds, to verify their aerodynamic efficiency before they leave the factory. Due to the high expense of wind tunnel testing and the limited availability of full-size wind tunnels, car manufacturers often use scaled-down models for testing and verification in smaller wind tunnel laboratories.

Ferrari developed the FXX-K Evo to be an evolved version of the FXX-K, which was built after the generation of the LaFerrari. The XX program was introduced to satisfy top car owners and allow them to experience the driving pleasure of racing cars. The FXX-K Evo, which has just debuted, is the current extreme version of the car, and the actual production volume has not yet been announced.

The FXX-K Evo model that will be auctioned in Paris has an estimated transaction price of between 310,000 and 355,000 US dollars, which is equivalent to the price of a Ferrari 296 sold in the United States. This unique piece of automotive history will soon be available for car enthusiasts and collectors to bid on.

