Original title: Warm-up match – Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team beat Shanghai Jiaotong University Yan Pengfei 14 points Ding Yanyuhang 3 points

On September 13th, Beijing time, the Shanghai Sharks men’s basketball team played a warm-up match with Shanghai Jiaotong University. In the end, the Shanghai Sharks with the dominant strength defeated Shanghai Jiaotong University with a score of 115-83.

On the data side:

Shanghai Sharks: Li Tianrong 22 points, Ou Junxuan 12 points, Yan Pengfei 14 points, Ding Yanyuhang 3 points.

Shanghai Jiaotong University: Chen Tiancan 19 points, Huang Qiushi 16 points, Wang Yan 11 points.

Yan Pengfei, who just joined the Shanghai team this summer, scored 14 points in just one half. “I will try my best to help the team in terms of defense and rebounding. The Shanghai team’s style is relatively fast, and I can adapt to it. Play fast defensive counters.”

