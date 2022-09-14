Home Sports Warm-up match-Shanghai men’s basketball team beat Shanghai Jiaotong University Yan Pengfei 14 points Ding Yanyuhang 3 points_Huang Qiushi_Au Junxuan_Shanxi Team
Sports

Warm-up match-Shanghai men’s basketball team beat Shanghai Jiaotong University Yan Pengfei 14 points Ding Yanyuhang 3 points_Huang Qiushi_Au Junxuan_Shanxi Team

by admin
Warm-up match-Shanghai men’s basketball team beat Shanghai Jiaotong University Yan Pengfei 14 points Ding Yanyuhang 3 points_Huang Qiushi_Au Junxuan_Shanxi Team
2022-09-14 07:12
Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Warm-up match – Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team beat Shanghai Jiaotong University Yan Pengfei 14 points Ding Yanyuhang 3 points

On September 13th, Beijing time, the Shanghai Sharks men’s basketball team played a warm-up match with Shanghai Jiaotong University. In the end, the Shanghai Sharks with the dominant strength defeated Shanghai Jiaotong University with a score of 115-83.

On the data side:

Shanghai Sharks: Li Tianrong 22 points, Ou Junxuan 12 points, Yan Pengfei 14 points, Ding Yanyuhang 3 points.

Shanghai Jiaotong University: Chen Tiancan 19 points, Huang Qiushi 16 points, Wang Yan 11 points.

Yan Pengfei, who just joined the Shanghai team this summer, scored 14 points in just one half. “I will try my best to help the team in terms of defense and rebounding. The Shanghai team’s style is relatively fast, and I can adapt to it. Play fast defensive counters.”

(Editor: Xiaobai)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Hangzhou Paralympic Games concludes, Xihu District achieves great results_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

[UEFA Champions League]2 goals and 1 wave in...

Serie C, Group A: Pordenone and Pro Patria...

Veterans Philadelphia and Maggi want immediate redemption after...

Champions League – Salah scores Matip lore Liverpool...

Dzeko e Dumfries- Video Gazzetta.it

Verstappen at the finish line with the Monza...

Paulinho and Arthur, highlights- Video Gazzetta.it

ATP Ranking – Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing’s...

Bonucci saves Juve: with Salernitana equal and controversy

Ibrahimovic: “I won’t stop, Milan: I’ll be back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy