Warriors official tweeted Wiggins photos: first-time All-Star selection + a wonderful season to win the championship
Live it, August 21. Today, the Warriors official tweeted and posted photos of Wiggins being selected to the All-Star Game and holding the championship trophy.
“First time All-Star team, first NBA championship. What a wonderful season @Wiggins,” the Warriors official tweet also wrote.
Last season, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the regular season, and averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in the playoffs.
