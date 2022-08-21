Home Sports Warriors official tweeted Wiggins photos: first-time All-Star selection + a wonderful season of winning the championship – yqqlm
Sports

Warriors official tweeted Wiggins photos: first-time All-Star selection + a wonderful season of winning the championship – yqqlm

by admin
Warriors official tweeted Wiggins photos: first-time All-Star selection + a wonderful season of winning the championship – yqqlm
2022-08-21 05:01
Source: Live it

Original title: Warriors official tweeted Wiggins photos: first-time All-Star selection + a wonderful season of winning the championship

Warriors official tweeted Wiggins photos: first-time All-Star selection + a wonderful season to win the championship

Live it, August 21. Today, the Warriors official tweeted and posted photos of Wiggins being selected to the All-Star Game and holding the championship trophy.

“First time All-Star team, first NBA championship. What a wonderful season @Wiggins,” the Warriors official tweet also wrote.

Last season, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the regular season, and averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in the playoffs.

(Ban Zhao)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  French Open: Federer's five-game winning streak and Cilic broke into the top 32 for the 14th consecutive time

You may also like

Sassuolo-Lecce, Dionisi: “Berardi? Eurogol! It’s not easy to...

Modric: Casemiro’s departure is a pity Thanks to...

Whether in the pool or in the dives,...

Shimen four little girls’ football is so sassy

Boxing: Usyk beats Joshua and confirms himself as...

La Liga-Modric’s pass shot and meritorious Benzema scored...

Juve-Depay, still waiting The “cholito” Simeone goes to...

10+90=100 Lautaro Lukaku’s combination scores again after 500...

Liga, Celta-Real 1-4: Benzema, Modric, Vinicius and Valverde

Football of the day: Newcastle United vs Manchester...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy