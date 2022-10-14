Original title: Warriors preseason finale game Dream Chasing Claydu will start Poole off the bench

Beijing time on October 14th news, reports from the US media said that after training today, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was interviewed by reporters.

Drummond Green returned to practice today. Kerr confirmed that Dream Chaser will play the preseason finale against the Nuggets.

“Dream and Klay (Thompson) are both going to play their last preseason game on Saturday and both will start,” Kerr said. “Expect Klay to play around 15-18 minutes and Jordan Poole to come off the bench. .”

Kerr announced the Warriors’ starting lineup in advance, and the other three were Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kevin Looney. Kerr revealed that Klay may need more time to get back to his usual playing time.

Dream Chasing is the first time to return to the team for training after the conflict. In this regard, Warriors center Looney said: “Everything feels normal, everyone is relaxed, the music is playing, and we maintain a good energy.”

Speaking of the Warriors’ second unit, Looney said: “We have great firepower off the bench.”

According to the schedule, the Warriors will play at home against the Nuggets on October 15. The Warriors have a 3-1 record in their first 4 preseason games. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: