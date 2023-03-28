Original title: Warriors Timberwolves referee report: two missed calls in the same round before Poole made a fatal error

March 28, Beijing time, yesterday in the NBA regular season, the Warriors lost 96-99 at home to the Timberwolves. The NBA officially announced the referee report for the last two minutes of the game. The report showed that there were two missed judgments, both of which were unfavorable to the Timberwolves, and both occurred in the same round.

The details of the report are as follows:

1. With 9.9 seconds left in the game, the Warriors took a sideline kick, and Draymond Green blocked Anderson’s route while making a screen. An offensive foul should be called here.

2. With 9.8 seconds left in the game, Poole moved the pivot foot before the start, and Poole should be called to walk here.

Although the Warriors were the winners of the two missed judgments, the former still lost the game by 3 points. Warriors star Curry scored 20 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists in this game. Poole contributed a team-high 27 points, but a fatal mistake occurred at a critical moment. That is, after the referee missed a move, Poole broke through to a position near the three-point line, trying to pass the ball to Curry but lost the ball. In other words, before this mistake, Poole had already walked first.

(edit: chen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: