Sega Corporation announced that the critically acclaimed real-time strategy game “Company of Heroes™ 3” developed by Relic Entertainment™ and published by SEGA Europe Co., Ltd. will be launched on Wednesday, March 29, Beijing time The first major update “Operation Sapphire Jackal”!

Operation Sapphire Jackal will bring players daily and weekly challenges to complete in multiplayer and co-op modes, with rewards including a variety of cosmetic items and more. From “destroy 50 vehicles with anti-tank guns” to “increase 50 veterancy levels for Wehrmacht infantry”, these randomly drawn challenges are also a tough test for battle-hardened Company of Heroes veterans.

The first major update released by Relic also includes a host of bug fixes, balance tweaks, and character quality improvements, including new voice acting for the Gurkha infantry. Also updated are individual player color options to help distinguish teammates from enemies, as well as audio tweaks. Tooltips and descriptions have also been improved to help players better view abilities, units, veterancies, and upgrades.

In conjunction with this large-scale update “Operation Sapphire Jackal”, a variety of in-game decorations have been launched. Regardless of single-player or multiplayer games, players can customize the appearance of their own troops and units. Relic will launch a combination of value-added content and premium content to ensure that players can freely choose post-launch content that meets their needs in the in-game store.

Items can be purchased with War Bonds or Merit. War Bonds are an in-game currency that can only be obtained by purchasing War Bond Packs. Merit is another currency that can be obtained by completing in-game challenges, and some items can be purchased through merit. Players who purchased “Company of Heroes 3” from Japan must complete in-game challenges to obtain in-game currency credits before they can purchase items through credits in the in-game store.

War Bonds will not be available to players in the Japanese region.

“Operation Sapphire Jackal” will be released globally at 1:00 am Beijing time on March 29 (Wednesday). “Company of Heroes 3” is now on Steam, and players can go to the game’s official website for more information.

