Debut without history in Split. Coach Silipo: “Good training before the big match against Spain”

Franco Carrella

A goleada to break the ice. In Split, on the first day of the European Championships, the Setterosa beats Slovakia 26-1 and confidently approaches tomorrow’s match against Spain. “It was a good training before the big match. The girls showed the concentration I was asking, also because the general goal difference could make the difference in the group ”comments coach Carlo Silipo. An infinity of counter-escapes soon broke the resistance of the slaves, unable even to defend at two meters on Palmieri (five goals, best scorer) and Cocchiere. Among the opponents, nine millennials in the water. The blues manage to score twice, even starting from a situation of numerical inferiority. Halfway through the race, Condorelli takes Banchelli’s place between the posts. Only Di Claudio, among the players on the move, does not score. Good referees to whistle a little, in a game with a foregone conclusion.

BREAKTHROUGH’ — Good signs therefore for the coach, who leaves Galardi and Cergol to rest and expects the group to grow from this event especially in terms of continuity, after the fourth place in the world: “As a good team as we are, we must become an excellent team” he explained to the microphones of RaiSport, which broadcasts the races of Italy live. In the majestic Spaladium Arena (built in 2008 for the handball World Cup), the Setterosa presents itself without left-handed players and from that position relies above all on Bettini, Picozzi and Giustini (exit at 18 ‘after having achieved the 18-1, for a involuntary blow to the face). Tomorrow at 20.30, therefore, the super-challenge with the reigning champions who also debuted with a goleada (32-3 over Serbia). It will be the confrontation that will decide the primacy in the group, the one that guarantees an easy crossing in the quarters. See also From the Asian leader to seventh, the Chinese Super League team's position in the AFC Champions League becomes 2+2-West China Network (Shaanxi News Network)

ITALIA: Banchelli, C. Tabani 1, A.Cocchiere 2, Avegno 3, Giustini 3 (1 pen), Bettini 2, Picozzi 2, Bianconi 3, Palmieri 5, Marletta 3 (1 pen), Di Claudio, Viacava 2, Condorelli . Herds Silipo. SLOVAKIA: Stehlikova, Kovacikova 1, Kurucova, Garancovska, Sedlakova, Kackova, Janov, Dubna, Kiernoszova, Petty, Dvoranova. All. Eschwig-Hajts. REFEREES: Dutilh-Dumas (Ola) and Koryzna (Pol). NOTE: sup. num. Italy 4 (3 goals), Slovakia 4 (0).

THE FORMULA: Twelve teams divided into two groups, the first four classified of each group enter the quarterfinals (first against fourth and second against third).

THE ROUNDS: Germany, Croatia, Hungary, Greece, Holland, Romania (A); Serbia, France, Slovakia, Italy, Israel, Spain (B).

Saturday 27 – Group A: Germany-Romania (10), Croatia-Netherlands (17.30), Hungary-Greece (20.30). Group B: Serbia-Spain (11.30), Slovakia-Italy (13), France-Israel (19).

Sunday 28 – Group A: Romania-Greece (13), Germany-Croatia (17.30), Netherlands-Hungary (19). Group B: Serbia-France (10), Israel-Slovakia (11.30), Spain-Italy (20.30).

Tuesday 30 – Group A: Hungary-Germany (11.30), Croatia-Romania (16), Greece-Netherlands (20.30). Group B: Slovakia-Serbia (10), France-Spain (13), Italy-Israel (19).

Thursday 1st September – Group A: Germany-Greece (10), Romania-Holland (13), Croatia-Hungary (17.30). Group B: Serbia-Italy (11.30), Spain-Israel (19), France-Slovakia (20.30).

Saturday 3 – Group A: Hungary-Romania (10), Greece-Croatia (17.30), Germany-Netherlands (20.30). Group B: Slovakia-Spain (11.30), Serbia-Israel (13), Italy-France (19).

Monday 5th quarter, Wednesday 7th semifinals, Friday 9th finals.