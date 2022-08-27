A cyclist chased him and then saw him get on the train. Even the carabinieri in pursuit. The convoy stopped in Feletto. Recovered the loot of 800 euros. Seized the knife used in the shot

BOSCONERO. A twenty-eight year old from Montanaro was arrested by the Montanaro carabinieri on charges of aggravated robbery. In fact, he would be the author of a robbery that took place on Friday 26, shortly before the afternoon closing time in the Crai supermarket located in Corso Torino in Bosconero.

Important was the testimony of a cyclist, who, attracted by the cries of the cashier, set out in pursuit of the man. He was unable to stop him, but noticed that he was boarding a train at the Bosconero station, not far from the town center. Meanwhile, the carabinieri also set out in pursuit along the tracks. The train was then stopped at the Feletto station by the railway police. And here the military arrested the 28-year-old and confiscated a knife.

The robber showed up at the supermarket at 7.30 pm. He pointed a knife at the cashier and had the money contained in the cash register delivered: about 800 euros. And then the escape. The cyclist called by the cashier tried to follow the man seeing him, in fact, get on the train.

The 28-year-old is in prison in Ivrea, awaiting the validation of the provision.