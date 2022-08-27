Home News Bosconero, 28, arrested after a robbery at the Crai supermarket
News

Bosconero, 28, arrested after a robbery at the Crai supermarket

by admin
Bosconero, 28, arrested after a robbery at the Crai supermarket

The Crai di Feletto supermarket

A cyclist chased him and then saw him get on the train. Even the carabinieri in pursuit. The convoy stopped in Feletto. Recovered the loot of 800 euros. Seized the knife used in the shot

BOSCONERO. A twenty-eight year old from Montanaro was arrested by the Montanaro carabinieri on charges of aggravated robbery. In fact, he would be the author of a robbery that took place on Friday 26, shortly before the afternoon closing time in the Crai supermarket located in Corso Torino in Bosconero.

Important was the testimony of a cyclist, who, attracted by the cries of the cashier, set out in pursuit of the man. He was unable to stop him, but noticed that he was boarding a train at the Bosconero station, not far from the town center. Meanwhile, the carabinieri also set out in pursuit along the tracks. The train was then stopped at the Feletto station by the railway police. And here the military arrested the 28-year-old and confiscated a knife.

The robber showed up at the supermarket at 7.30 pm. He pointed a knife at the cashier and had the money contained in the cash register delivered: about 800 euros. And then the escape. The cyclist called by the cashier tried to follow the man seeing him, in fact, get on the train.

The 28-year-old is in prison in Ivrea, awaiting the validation of the provision.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Xiamen CDC issued an important reminder: If you have been to Zhangzhou, please do a nucleic acid test immediately.

You may also like

Auronzo, falls on a motorcycle after an evening...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 21,805 cases...

A pair of crocodile gars in Ruzhou, Henan,...

All open fires in Chongqing forest fires have...

Treviso, crowded church for the farewell to the...

L’Aquila, three boys struck by lightning on the...

Migrants, the Open Arms ship with 99 people...

Veterans’ sense of gain, happiness, and honor continue...

Comuns Ladins’ Lia restarts after five years: Grones...

The volatility of energy also sinks traders, one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy