Santa Marta Transport Terminal moved tourism again

Between Friday and the holiday Monday, more than 47,000 people mobilized through the Transportation Center.

The Santa Marta Transport Terminal continues to be the benchmark in the mobilization of tourists to and from the capital of Magdalena. On the festive bridge that has just passed, andBetween Friday the 4th and Monday the 7th of August, through the Central sand mobilized 48 thousand passengers; 2,488 buses were dispatchedin which 24,652 people were transported.

Fredys Ortiz Araújo, manager of the Transportation Center, stated that, during the festive bridge of the Battle of Boyacá, 2,401 buses were received from different cities in the Caribbean and the interior of the country, in which 23,138 passengers arrivedand in total, during these 4 days, through the Terminal, a total of 47,790 people were mobilized.

“This great movement that the Transport Terminal maintains is due to the trust that as a company we have generated in the people who use our services, they have realized that taking the bus in La Central is a guarantee of security in everything; in luggage, in the safety of the person himself and in the support given by the companies that provide the service. We are strengthening tourism”.

