WC hockey 2023 | Jalonen waited for the referee during the break and said: Be fair. On both sides!

Riga (From our correspondent) – The Finnish coach in the Czech service was irritated by the events in the second period, in which the Czechs played the first half in a weakened state. Voženílek received a five-minute penalty for hitting the goalpost, later Lenc was also penalized for illegal blocking and Němeček for delaying the game. And especially the second and third exclusions were debatable.

“At Voženielka, I suspected that they were going to watch the video, because it was on the edge. Did it look clean? Maybe. I have to look into it. Referees are referees and they make decisions. But I didn’t like some of their verdicts in the second period. For example, at Lenka’s. It wasn’t even close to a foul,” Jalonen described.

By the way, during the mentioned Koch’s hit in the duel between Slovaks from Bohemia, he complained about the fact that the referees did not go to review the intervention on video, which they said they had promised before the tournament. And so he waited for the referees after the second period with Norway. And what did they answer to his complaints? “They said different things. I don’t want to blame them, they have to do their job and they’re trying to be fair, but…”

Already last year, his loud criticism with the head of referees in Tampere seemed to take effect, and even after the “hair dryer” at the second break, things suddenly changed – in the third period, the Czechs played six minutes on the power play.