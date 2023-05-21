Fallout, Amazon Prime Video TV series: new photos from the set leaked online

Some new ones are leaking out Photo showing some elements of the set of Fallout TV seriescurrently under construction at Amazon Prime Videoamong which we see some scenarios of a Vault and even a ghoul.

Although filming seems to have wrapped during the first part of 2023, not much is known about the Fallout TV series yet. We know that the project is led by Lisa Joy e Jonathan Nolan (brother of Christopher Nolan, as well as co-writer of The Dark Knight), with production starting in 2020.

Todd Howard of Bethesda is a producer together with Amazon Studios and Kilter Films, while on the cast front we have had confirmation of the presence of Walton Goggins, probably in the role of a ghoul, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlanXelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.

With Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as showrunners, the Fallout TV series looks like a big production for Amazon Prime Video, so wait to see some more concrete promotional material. Considering these are set photos, they still say little about the overall quality of the show, but they can already give some insight into the settings and costumes.

Obviously we must then consider all the post-production that must be applied, but some elements of the scenarios are well recognizable, in addition to the classic Fallout-style terminal, which could derive (the enthusiasts say) from the Wang 2246-C of 1977. A few months ago we had seen others shots from the set, which also show the Pip-Boy.