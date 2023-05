CANNES – In The auditiona sixteen-minute short from 2016, Robert De Niro e Leonardo DiCapriosummoned to Manila by Martin Scorsese, were competing with no holds barred for the lead role in a hypothetical film. Just that year David Grann’s Red Earth Killers, the book from which it is based, came out Killers of the flower moon: the film that seven years later brings together the Italian-American master and his “good guys” at the Cannes Film Festival. A project am…