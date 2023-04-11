The press conference will be attended by, among others, the president of the association Alois Hadamzik ​​and other leading officials such as Petr Bříza (president of the OV IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2024), Vladimír Šafařík (general secretary of the OV IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2024) and representative Jakub Voráček.

The championship will be played in 2024 in the same way as in 2015 in Prague and Ostrava. The International Federation IIHF has already decided that in a year’s time in the Czech Republic, due to the military aggression against Ukraine, it will be played without the teams of Russia and Belarus.