Hnilička is clear about the fact that the adventure in the role of a politician has been enough. “I rather look at doing what I enjoy and fulfill,” he convinces. “There were things that I would not like to experience again. So I would like to do work that is not so conflicting and that I enjoy. I will stick to my hoof ,” suggests the goalkeeper.

The ideal option for the former goalkeeper would be if he could work in the role of manager for national teams. “It influenced me a lot, I experienced the most there. I will be happy if I can pass on my experience and in almost any capacity. The managerial one offers itself, even with the experience I have,” he thinks.

Sample from the show Příklep with Milan HniličkaVideo : Sport.cz

At the moment, he is not thinking about whether he will have the ambition to work for an extra-league club one day. “Maybe so,” smiles the father of three. Because of his son, who is in the third grade, he sometimes likes hockey too much. “Sometimes I hate hockey. I come all day and we shoot hockey again at home,” he describes with a smile.

Hnilička remembers Nagano, a contribution from the program Příklep with Milan HniličkaVideo : Sport.cz

The host of the program, Honza Homolka, inquired whether Hnilička junior had also been attached to the goalkeeping profession since childhood. Here, however, the famous dad set clear rules. “He would like to catch, but he has no chance. We agreed that he will only catch at home,” he says forcefully, adding that his son plays in the attack and shoots quite well for him.