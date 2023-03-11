news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 11 – Double Italian medal, gold and silver, at the short track World Championships, taking place on the ice of the Mokdong Icerink in Seoul. The double blow was scored by Pietro Sighel who, before him, won the gold in the 500m race, thanks to a terrific last lap, which allowed him to climb from third to first position. Then, the 23-year-old Trentino member of the Fiamme Gialle also took the silver medal around his neck in the 1,500 metres: at the finish line he was preceded only by the Korean Park Ji-Won, the great favorite on the eve, and by the Canadian Steven Dubois. The latter, however, was disqualified, leaving second place to the blue.



