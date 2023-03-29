Status: 03/29/2023 5:05 p.m

Due to the circumstances surrounding the signing of U19 striker Jaka Cuber Potocnik, world association FIFA has, according to media reports, imposed a transfer ban on Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln.

According to media reports, the Rhinelanders will not be allowed to sign any players in the next two transfer periods – i.e. next summer and winter. This was reported by “Bild” and “Sky Sport” Wednesday afternoon.

The background to the severe punishment is the circumstances surrounding the commitment of U19 striker Jaka Cuber Potocnik. The Cologne team had signed the 17-year-old last year and thus caused trouble. Although it was not a transfer for the first team, the ban is reported to affect the whole club.

Suspension for Potocnik, payment to Ljubljana

Cologne will probably also have to pay 54,000 euros to Potocnik’s former Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana. Young hope Potocnik should also be blocked for four months with immediate effect.

The player terminated his U17 contract in Ljubljana early on January 30, 2022, so FC didn’t have to pay a fee. Just one day later he is said to have signed in the Rhineland.

Cologne is said to have instigated Potocnik

The Slovenians claimed that Cologne instigated the then 16-year-old Potocnik to switch and defended themselves at FIFA. Originally, the club even wanted a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros and around 70,000 euros in damages.

Cologne can appeal the verdict to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS within 21 days and is currently examining appropriate steps.