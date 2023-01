El Matador, Carlos Sainz, analyzes the first part of the rally raid, which saw the Audi Sport team grappling with accidents, technical problems and a pinch of bad luck too many. And, if the Dakar victory is now out of the reach of the two RS Q e-trons that survived after Peterhansel’s retirement, the goal now is to aim for some stage victories. And then the importance of the challenge launched by Audi with an electric prototype and the comfort of having the family with them in Saudi Arabia.

