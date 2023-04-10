The midfielder lamented the team’s lack of aim but was optimistic

“Our goal is to win the League and do it as soon as possible,” he stressed.

Sergio Busquets analyzed the tie at the Camp Nou against Girona on the DAZN microphones. The midfielder recognized that the team lacked success in the final meters. “In the first half they had the ball a little more. They put players inside and we didn’t press well. As the minutes went by they have established themselves and it was difficult for us to make the last pass”, he began by saying.

“We had chances in the first half, but it couldn’t be. We lacked luck and definition on other days. In the second we had many arrivals, but they closed with a line of five,” he insisted.

The captain stressed that they hope to recover some of the injured to get closer to their best level. “We have to recover players, because that will make us stronger“, he pointed out. Busquets did not want to place all the responsibility on the forwards for what happened against Girona.

“Our idea is that the better we are collectively, the better for the attacking footballers. We’re all in the same boat, but when you can’t, you can’t. We’ve gotten Madrid one more point.”

Busquets insisted that the objective is to win LaLiga as soon as possible. “Our goal is to win the League and do it as soon as possible. We have a 13-point margin and we don’t want to lose it. We want to win everything and if Madrid drop points, even better”.