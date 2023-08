Two matches, two defeats and a quick end to the cup mission. Bohemians also failed in the second attempt against Bodö/Glimt, they fell 2:4 in the asylum to Letná and they already said goodbye to the Conference League in the second preliminary round. “We played a better match than in Bodö, where we lost 0:3, but the result is essentially the same,” commented coach Jaroslav Veselý. He sounded sad again, just like a week ago in Norway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook