Brand: Psg, Luis Enrique ponders his farewell. The news from Spain

According to the online edition of the Marca newspaper, the Spanish coach – presented only on July 5th as the new coach of the Parisians – is already thinking about leaving. A decision that if confirmed would be sensational. At the origin of the rethinking of Luis Enrique, the uncertainty surrounding the situation and the future of Mbappè, excluded from the tour in Japan. And the rumors about the possible farewell to PSG by Luis Campos, the sporting director of the club who wanted Luis Enrique in Paris

If confirmed, the news would be sensational: not only the (enormous) problem called Kylian Mbappe, why at Paris Saint Germain they may soon find themselves with another big problem to solve. This time it’s not about the star of the Parisian team, but about the coach. Not even a month after submitting Luis Enrique as a new technical guide, the Psg he could find himself again grappling with the castings to set up for the bench. According to the online edition of the newspaper Brandin fact, the Spanish coach -presented to Paris only last July 5 as the new coach of the French club – he would already be contemplating his farewell.

Luis Enrique, doubts about the management of the Mbappé case

At the origin of the possible rethinking of Luis Enriquealways second Brandthere would be first of all the uncertainty around the situation of Mbappe, excluded from the Japan tour. The club of Al-Khelaifi he does not intend to lose his star player -expiring next June- to zero. And above all, he doesn’t intend to see it go free next year at the Real Madrid of the ‘enemy’ Florentino Perez. Against this eventuality, PSG prefer to put his star on the market immediately, who does not intend to renew his contract with the Paris club.

Psg, also possible farewell for Luis Campos

But the confusion around the future of Mbappe would not be the only cause behind the possible rethinking of Luis Enrique. To push the former coach of Roma e Barcelona to go back on his decision, leaving the guide of the Psgwould also be two other reasons. The possible resignation of his second, Rafel Pole, who could leave the PSG staff and the role of assistant coach in the next few hours for personal reasons. And then the doubts about the future of louis fieldsthe sporting director who wanted the former coach of Spainin the place of Galtier. Second The ParisianIndeed, even Campos could leave the French club. A farewell, that of the sports director who began planning the new PSG together with Luis Enrique, which could lead the Asturian coach to review his choices. Leaving the club that he has just started leading next week, he will already be busy for the first day of Ligue1.

23) EL CHADAILLE BITSHIABU

grew up in the Paris Saint Germain youth academy in the first team to PSG: 19 appearances sold: to Leipzig for 15 million in 2023 today: to Leipzig current market value: 7 million euros Go to the photo gallery

22) TANGUY NIANZOU

grew up in the Paris Saint Germain youth academy in the first team to PSG: 13 appearances sold: to Bayern Munich at no cost in 2020 today: to Sevilla current market value: 7.5 million euros Go to the photo gallery

20) ALPHONSE AREOLA

grew up in the Paris Saint Germain youth academy in the first team to PSG: 107 appearances sold: to Bordeaux for €9.3m in 2022 (after €2m loan) today: to West Ham current market value: €8m Go to the photo gallery

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

