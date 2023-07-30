FC Barcelona | What Dembélé said about his future just two weeks ago

30/07/2023 and las 23:52 CEST

The French winger was very involved and happy in the Barça team a few days after starting the preseason

Ousmane could now be very close to leaving for Paris Saint-Germain

Just two weeks ago Ousmane Dembélé assured that his intentions were to continue at FC Barcelona. He explained it in an interview with ‘Diario Marca’ coinciding with the first days of the preseason.

“Barça wants to renew me until 2027 and my agent is talking to them. I’m happy here and I want to continue. We’ll see what happens”, pointed out the ‘Mosquito’. He felt very good both at Barça and at Barcelona and he wanted to continue. “Barça is now a team with veterans and youngsters. There is a very good atmosphere in the dressing room. We are like a family. I feel very good with my teammates and in the city. I’m happy here and I’m playing,” he added.

One of the reasons for his happiness is that he had been able to control his muscular injuries. “Now I am happier because I have been able to play with continuity. I work a lot on the hamstrings because I had problems. I do it before and after the game and I also have a physio in France who sends me a schedule. I have managed to have more continuity and for a player it is important”, said the Frenchman.

Praises to Xavi and reference to PSG

He also thanked Xavi for his support. “Having the confidence of the coach is very important for a player and the coach has given it to me. I know that I am a person who must help the team by giving assists and scoring goals and I assume this responsibility. Xavi has given confidence to the team and that has been noticed in the results”, were his words.

He even referred in the interview to the negotiating tensions of last year, to ensure that they were something common in football. “I did not see myself outside of Barça. We were negotiating, something that is normal in the world of football. Sometimes things went well and others not so well, but in the end an agreement was reached. There was a lot of talk about PSG perhaps because I am French, but there was nothing at any time with this club”, he concluded.

