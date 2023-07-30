Home » A drone exploded on a farm in Taganrog, Rostov region of Russia – TV Courier
No one was injured; in the same region, two days ago, a missile hit a bar

A drone crashed this evening, July 30, near a farm in Daraganovka, in Taganrog, southern Rostov region, Russia. The explosion following the impact of the drone on the ground did not cause injuries, specified the governor of the region Vasily Goubev, quoted by the Russian news agency Tass. “The roof of the detached house and a car were damaged,” the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. The drone crash follows an attack in the same region in recent days and an attack on a residential building in Moscow today.

