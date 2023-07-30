Cloister between two condominiums, who has to decide on the installation of air conditioners?

In principle, in the case of assets jointly owned by several condominiums, the decisions relating to the use of the asset in question must be taken by both owners. Therefore, a common regulation can be developed for the use of the cloister. In the absence of this deed, since the intervention to be carried out does not relate to the common space but to the facades that are owned by the individual condominium, it is exclusively up to the relative owner to establish the rules of use. In the

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

