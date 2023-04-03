After the fall league and March cup failure, they were unable to beat Bohemians even for the third time in the current season. The football players of Slovácko took home a 0:1 defeat from Sunday’s match in Ďolíček, but coach Martin Svědík was more worried about the lackluster performance of his charges than the result. “The problem was in the team’s setup for the match. The team disappointed me, Slovácko cannot present itself with such a bloodless performance,” the coach of the team from Uherské Hradiště lamented at the post-match press conference.

