Wednesday 004 Champions League Pilsen vs Bayern Pharaoh Love Football_Match_Victory_Mane

Wednesday 004 Champions League Pilsen vs Bayern

Game time: 10-13 03:00

Recent situation of the home team Pilsen: Pilsen belongs to the Czech League team. Pilsen won the Czech League Championship last season and won the Champions League qualifying place. In the play-offs, Pilsen defeated Karabakh 2-1 in two rounds and advanced to the main match. Pilsen Victory signed forwards Sikora, Dedic, Clement, Kosai, Alweir, Pilari, Kadu, Hranac and other players in the transfer window. The current league record is 8 wins and 2 draws, and the league ranks first with 26 points. In the last round of the Champions League, the team lost 0:5 to the strong enemy Bayern. However, what we need to pay attention to is that in the last round of the team’s match against Bayern, the team only had 30% of the ball possession rate, and 10 shots and 3 shots were on target during the period.

The recent situation of the visiting team Bayern: Bayern belongs to the Bundesliga, Bayern Xia Chuang added a number of new players, signed African striker Mane from Liverpool, introduced Dutch defender De Ligt from Juventus, and dug Jiafu from Ajax successively The twin stars Mazraoui and Gravinberg also bought the 17-year-old center Tell from Rennes, and the lineup has been improved. Since the start of this season, they have achieved 4 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss, ranking third in the league with 16 points. Bayern Munich defeated Pilsen 5-0 at home in the last round of the Champions League group stage. Sane, Mane, Gnabry and others made contributions one after another. However, what we need to pay attention to is that Bayern Munich’s recent away game ability has declined a lot. In the past 4 away games, they have 1 win, 2 draws and 1 loss, including a 0-1 upset loss to Augsburg.

Pharaoh’s point of view: In fact, after carefully observing the various data, we can find that the index reflects a very high level of support for Bayern. I think this is also due to Bayern’s 5-0 victory over Pilsen in the last round, plus The strength of the alliance to which the two teams belong is no longer at the same level. After a comprehensive analysis, I am still willing to be a Bayern fan in this game. I am optimistic that the visiting team Bayern can win this game.

